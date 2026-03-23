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    Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue [Image 3 of 5]

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    Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Amanda Dory, Director, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, poses a question during the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26, 2026, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. This conference builds on discussions and decisions made by interagency representatives in February at the Africa Strategic Dialogue that took place in Washington D.C. at National Defense University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

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    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9591353
    VIRIN: 260326-F-UC180-1027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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