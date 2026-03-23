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Amanda Dory, Director, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, poses a question during the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26, 2026, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. This conference builds on discussions and decisions made by interagency representatives in February at the Africa Strategic Dialogue that took place in Washington D.C. at National Defense University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)