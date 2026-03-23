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    Galley Renovation onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 2 of 3]

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    Galley Renovation onboard NAF Atsugi

    JAPAN

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 31, 2025) - A renovation project is currently underway in the galley onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:45
    Photo ID: 9591256
    VIRIN: 140130-N-UA541-1005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Galley Renovation onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Galley Renovation onboard NAF Atsugi
    Galley Renovation onboard NAF Atsugi
    Galley Renovation onboard NAF Atsugi

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    Atsugi, Galley, Japan, NAF Atsugi, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Navy

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