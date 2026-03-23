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    A Day in the Life: Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F) [Image 3 of 4]

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    A Day in the Life: Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F)

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Tony Laron Phillips serves as a petroleum supply specialist with Echo Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Phillips manages and distributes fuel in support of aviation operations, ensuring aircraft and equipment remain fueled and mission ready across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 21:00
    Photo ID: 9591086
    VIRIN: 260312-A-A1109-1003
    Resolution: 1366x2048
    Size: 687.97 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    A Day in the Life: Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F)
    A Day in the Life: Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F)
    A Day in the Life: Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F)

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    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

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