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    Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service [Image 3 of 4]

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    Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gustavo Terrazas, left, G-6 deputy assistant chief of staff, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, receives an American flag from Capt. Tyler King, communication strategy and operations deputy director with MWHS-1, during his retirement ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. Terrazas retired after 26 years of honorable and dedicated service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 20:49
    Photo ID: 9591052
    VIRIN: 260325-M-JH235-1174
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Ryan Sotodavila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service
    Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service
    Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service
    Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service

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    Retirement ceremony
    MWHS-1
    1stMAW

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