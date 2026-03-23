Maj. Terrazas retires after 26 years of service

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gustavo Terrazas, left, G-6 deputy assistant chief of staff, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, receives an American flag from Capt. Tyler King, communication strategy and operations deputy director with MWHS-1, during his retirement ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. Terrazas retired after 26 years of honorable and dedicated service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)