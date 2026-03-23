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    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell [Image 2 of 11]

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    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Airman places a flower into a vase during U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Qwanzetta Young’s retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 26, 2026. Young and her family reflected on her 22 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:21
    Photo ID: 9590804
    VIRIN: 260326-F-OY799-1041
    Resolution: 5856x4074
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell
    Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell

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    retirement ceremony
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