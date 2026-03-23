A U.S. Airman places a flower into a vase during U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Qwanzetta Young’s retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 26, 2026. Young and her family reflected on her 22 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9590804
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-OY799-1041
|Resolution:
|5856x4074
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.