Honoring over 22 years of service: CMSgt Young bids farewell

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A U.S. Airman places a flower into a vase during U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Qwanzetta Young’s retirement ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 26, 2026. Young and her family reflected on her 22 years of dedicated service to the United States and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)