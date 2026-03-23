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    Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26 [Image 1 of 4]

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    Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by William Kemp 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Over 100 joint warfighters from across the country had the opportunity to get hands-on experience with and give direct feedback on the latest developments in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense technology at the Science & Technology CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial 2026 (SCOUT 26) at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, from March 20 to March 26, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9590481
    VIRIN: 260320-O-YQ345-1357
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 473.37 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26 [Image 4 of 4], by William Kemp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26
    Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26
    Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26
    Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26

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