Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26

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Over 100 joint warfighters from across the country had the opportunity to get hands-on experience with and give direct feedback on the latest developments in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense technology at the Science & Technology CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial 2026 (SCOUT 26) at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, from March 20 to March 26, 2026.