Over 100 joint warfighters from across the country had the opportunity to get hands-on experience with and give direct feedback on the latest developments in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense technology at the Science & Technology CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial 2026 (SCOUT 26) at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, from March 20 to March 26, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9590481
|VIRIN:
|260320-O-YQ345-1357
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|473.37 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26 [Image 4 of 4], by William Kemp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bridging the gap between lab, field: Building the future of CBRN defense at SCOUT 26
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