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    Maj. Sorffly Davius Funeral Service [Image 4 of 4]

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    Maj. Sorffly Davius Funeral Service

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    New York National Guard

    Major General Raymond Shields, the adjutant general of New York, and other New York Army National Guard leaders greet mourners at the funeral of New York Army National Guard Major Sorffly Davius at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 27, 2026. Davius died following a medical emergency while serving as a member of the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on March 6, 2026. The 42nd Infantry Division was serving as the headquarters element for Task Force Spartan, the Army force in the Middle East. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:08
    Photo ID: 9589961
    VIRIN: 260327-Z-RV314-1045
    Resolution: 5662x3774
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Sorffly Davius Funeral Service [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Sorffly Davius Funeral Service
    Maj. Sorffly Davius Funeral Service
    Maj. Sorffly Davius Funeral Service

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    New York Governor, New York City Mayor, honor New York Army Guard Major Sorffly Davius during Brooklyn funeral.

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