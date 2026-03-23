Maj. Sorffly Davius Funeral Service

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Major General Raymond Shields, the adjutant general of New York, and other New York Army National Guard leaders greet mourners at the funeral of New York Army National Guard Major Sorffly Davius at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 27, 2026. Davius died following a medical emergency while serving as a member of the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on March 6, 2026. The 42nd Infantry Division was serving as the headquarters element for Task Force Spartan, the Army force in the Middle East. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)