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    Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall [Image 4 of 5]

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    Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Tamara L. Campbell, commander of U.S Marine Corps Systems Command, provides her remarks during a town hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 26, 2026. The town hall included remarks from senior leaders and allowed Marines and civilians to ask questions directly regarding the future direction of Program Acquisition Executive Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:29
    Photo ID: 9589648
    VIRIN: 260326-M-LV993-1051
    Resolution: 4217x2811
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall
    Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall
    Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall
    Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall
    Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall

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    Lt. Gen. Austin
    PAE
    Town Hall
    CD&amp;I
    Program Acquisition Executive
    Combat Development &amp; Integration

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