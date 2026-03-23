Senior Leaders Speak About PAE Marine Corps During Town Hall

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Tamara L. Campbell, commander of U.S Marine Corps Systems Command, provides her remarks during a town hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 26, 2026. The town hall included remarks from senior leaders and allowed Marines and civilians to ask questions directly regarding the future direction of Program Acquisition Executive Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Magdalena Tochimani-Fuentes)