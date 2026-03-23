Navy Band Southeast's Parade Band and Brass Band delivered a dynamic performance to the community of New Orleans as part of the 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician Third Class Bernadette Rocks)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9589541
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-CH067-7676
|Resolution:
|1800x1450
|Size:
|433.58 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.