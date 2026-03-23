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    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana [Image 7 of 10]

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    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Rodriguez Carreras 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast's Parade Band and Brass Band delivered a dynamic performance to the community of New Orleans as part of the 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician Third Class Bernadette Rocks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9589541
    VIRIN: 260319-N-CH067-7676
    Resolution: 1800x1450
    Size: 433.58 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Navy Band Southeast performs at 2026 Mardi Gras Celebration in New Orleans, Louisiana

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