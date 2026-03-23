2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 2

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Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Henning with U.S. Army Garrison Italy participates in a Stress Shoot event during the 2026 Installation Management Command–Europe Best Warrior Competition at Wackernheim Range Complex, Wackernheim, Germany, March 23, 2026.



The IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition is designed to test each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and resiliency through a series of obstacles—to enhance expertise, training, professionalism, and esprit de corps.



The best qualified Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of this competition will potentially represent Installation Management Command headquarters in the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition and compete for the title of AMC Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)