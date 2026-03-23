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    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 1 [Image 3 of 3]

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    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 1

    WACKERNHEIM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Staff Sgt. Ethan O’Dell with U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden performs a deadlift as part of an Army Fitness Test during the 2026 Installation Management Command–Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 22, 2026.

    The IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition is designed to test each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and resiliency through a series of obstacles—to enhance expertise, training, professionalism, and esprit de corps.

    The best qualified Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of this competition will potentially represent Installation Management Command headquarters in the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition and compete for the title of AMC Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 05:13
    Photo ID: 9589521
    VIRIN: 260321-A-NH858-7831
    Resolution: 7363x4909
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: WACKERNHEIM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 1 [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 1
    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 1
    2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 1

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    USArmy
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    Target_News_Europe
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior

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