2026 IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition: Day 1

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Staff Sgt. Ethan O’Dell with U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden performs a deadlift as part of an Army Fitness Test during the 2026 Installation Management Command–Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 22, 2026.



The IMCOM–E Best Warrior Competition is designed to test each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and resiliency through a series of obstacles—to enhance expertise, training, professionalism, and esprit de corps.



The best qualified Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of this competition will potentially represent Installation Management Command headquarters in the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition and compete for the title of AMC Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)