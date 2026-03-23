NAVFAC Commander Holds All Hands at NCBC Gulfport

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GULFPORT, MS. (March 27, 2026) Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)/Chief of Civil Engineer, speaks during a khaki all hands call at Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, Miss., March 27, 2026. Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)