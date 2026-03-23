Athletes participate in the Special Olympics DC Adult Unified Championship at CareFirst Arena in Washington, following the opening ceremony led by DC National Guard Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, March 25, 2026.
The DC National Guard maintains an ongoing partnership with Special Olympics DC as part of its commitment to volunteer service and community involvement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9587145
|VIRIN:
|260325-Z-RK177-1160
|Resolution:
|5655x3770
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.