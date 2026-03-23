DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship

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Athletes participate in the Special Olympics DC Adult Unified Championship at CareFirst Arena in Washington, following the opening ceremony led by DC National Guard Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, March 25, 2026.

The DC National Guard maintains an ongoing partnership with Special Olympics DC as part of its commitment to volunteer service and community involvement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)