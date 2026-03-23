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    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship [Image 16 of 16]

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    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Athletes participate in the Special Olympics DC Adult Unified Championship at CareFirst Arena in Washington, following the opening ceremony led by DC National Guard Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, March 25, 2026.
    The DC National Guard maintains an ongoing partnership with Special Olympics DC as part of its commitment to volunteer service and community involvement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:33
    Photo ID: 9587145
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-RK177-1160
    Resolution: 5655x3770
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship
    DC National Guard Commanding General helps open Special Olympics DC Unified Championship

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