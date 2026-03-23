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    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise [Image 16 of 16]

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    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Apprentice Adriana Mclucas, a student with the Indoctrination Division Course, calls an ambulance for casualty during a mass casualty exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. March 25, 2026. The exercise is a part of the course, training new Corpsmen how to respond to casualties that may occur during the recruit training process MCRD Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9586846
    VIRIN: 260325-M-OL563-1397
    Resolution: 4901x3676
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise

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    casualty
    ERR
    Corspmen
    MCRDPI
    Navy
    radio

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