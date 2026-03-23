U.S. Navy IDIV Casualty Exercise

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U.S. Navy Hospitalman Apprentice Adriana Mclucas, a student with the Indoctrination Division Course, calls an ambulance for casualty during a mass casualty exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. March 25, 2026. The exercise is a part of the course, training new Corpsmen how to respond to casualties that may occur during the recruit training process MCRD Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)