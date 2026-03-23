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    USS Fitzgerald leadership visits JS Kumano for a reception [Image 1 of 3]

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    USS Fitzgerald leadership visits JS Kumano for a reception

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Paul Richardson, right, shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mogami-class frigate JS Kumano (FFM 2) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Kenji Okumura during a reception in Kumano’s hangar bay as a part of Exercise Kakadu 2026, in Sydney, March 23, 2026. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 03:05
    Photo ID: 9586661
    VIRIN: 260323-N-ER894-3015
    Resolution: 5317x3545
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald leadership visits JS Kumano for a reception [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Fitzgerald leadership visits JS Kumano for a reception
    USS Fitzgerald leadership visits JS Kumano for a reception
    USS Fitzgerald leadership visits JS Kumano for a reception

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    Australia
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force
    gift exchange
    Visit
    kakadu2026

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