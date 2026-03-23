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    SRF-JRMC Delivers Three Warships On or Ahead of Schedule

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    SRF-JRMC Delivers Three Warships On or Ahead of Schedule

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) is docked in Dry Dock 5 onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during its Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability, June 9, 2025. In January 2026, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed the maintenance availability early. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 01:11
    Photo ID: 9586624
    VIRIN: 250609-N-JG616-1000
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, SRF-JRMC Delivers Three Warships On or Ahead of Schedule, by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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