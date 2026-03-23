Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) is docked in Dry Dock 5 onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during its Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability, June 9, 2025. In January 2026, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed the maintenance availability early. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9586624
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-JG616-1000
|Resolution:
|7008x3944
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SRF-JRMC Delivers Three Warships On or Ahead of Schedule, by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SRF-JRMC Bolsters Fleet Readiness, Delivers Three Warships On or Ahead of Schedule
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