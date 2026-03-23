SRF-JRMC Delivers Three Warships On or Ahead of Schedule

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Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) is docked in Dry Dock 5 onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during its Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability, June 9, 2025. In January 2026, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed the maintenance availability early. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)