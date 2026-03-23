SRF-JRMC Bolsters Fleet Readiness, Delivers Three Warships On or Ahead of Schedule

Photo By Randall Baucom | Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) is docked in Dry Dock 5 onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during its Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability, June 9, 2025. In January 2026, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed the maintenance availability early. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Randall Baucom | Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) is docked in Dry Dock...... read more read more

YOKOSUKA, Japan – In a significant demonstration of its critical role in reinforcing readiness, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed key maintenance periods on three warships in January, returning a mine countermeasures ship and two destroyers to the fleet on or ahead of schedule.

The successful and timely work by the primary U.S. Navy ship repair facility in Japan underscores its continuing commitment to ensuring the U.S. 7th Fleet remains a lethal and mission-ready force in the Indo-Pacific. The facility delivered Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG 83) and USS Higgins (DDG 76), as well as Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), on or ahead of scheduled maintenance periods, also referred to as Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availabilities.

"Completing CNO availabilities on time is a tremendous effort; accomplishing them ahead of schedule is even more challenging," said Capt. Wendel Penetrante, SRF-JRMC commanding officer.

The diligent preservation, maintenance, and management of ships operating in the Indo-Pacific is a core focus of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and a reflection of teamwork across a full spectrum of Sailors and maintainers. The CNO availabilities involved the ship's crew, SRF-JRMC Japanese master labor contractors, local Japanese contractors, and U.S.-based companies.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the ships’ crews, the ship superintendents and their teams, and the entire SRF-JRMC organization,” added Penetrante. “Managing three availabilities at once demonstrates their exceptional capability. This performance clearly aligns with the command's motto, 'Nan Demo Dekimasu!', which means 'we can do anything!'”

Conducting complex repair actions in forward locations maximizes the U.S. Navy’s ability to maintain a reliable presence in the region, demonstrating long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet.