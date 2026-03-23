MCAS Camp Pendleton Marine Awarded MCICOM Enlisted of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Linwood Hinton, operations chief at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo at MCAS Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 20, 2026. Hinton was recognized as the 2026 Marine Corps Installations Command Enlisted Marine of the Year. This award highlights the outstanding achievements of the Corps' top-performing Marines and units in the Installations and Logistics community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9586603
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-ML702-1018
|Resolution:
|5702x3801
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|TARBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
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