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    MCAS Camp Pendleton Marine Awarded MCICOM Enlisted of the Year

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    MCAS Camp Pendleton Marine Awarded MCICOM Enlisted of the Year

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Linwood Hinton, operations chief at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo at MCAS Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 20, 2026. Hinton was recognized as the 2026 Marine Corps Installations Command Enlisted Marine of the Year. This award highlights the outstanding achievements of the Corps' top-performing Marines and units in the Installations and Logistics community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9586603
    VIRIN: 260320-M-ML702-1018
    Resolution: 5702x3801
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: TARBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Camp Pendleton Marine Awarded MCICOM Enlisted of the Year, by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCICOM, Award, MCAS, MCB Camp Pendleton, MCICOM Enlisted of the Year, USMC

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