MCAS Camp Pendleton Marine Awarded MCICOM Enlisted of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Linwood Hinton, operations chief at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo at MCAS Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 20, 2026. Hinton was recognized as the 2026 Marine Corps Installations Command Enlisted Marine of the Year. This award highlights the outstanding achievements of the Corps' top-performing Marines and units in the Installations and Logistics community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)