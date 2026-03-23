MCAS Camp Pendleton Marine Awarded MCICOM Enlisted of the Year

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — In the radar room, dim screens cast a steady glow across Marines leaning forward in their chairs, eyes fixed on moving symbols tracking aircraft miles away. A low hum fills the space broken only by short, precise radio calls. Coordination happens in seconds. Before a pilot ever sees the runway or hears a voice from the tower, the airspace has already been shaped here.

For Master Sgt. Linwood Hinton, operations chief at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton and a native of Tarboro, North Carolina, that environment reflects the kind of work that often goes unnoticed but remains essential to mission success.

Hinton will receive the Marine Corps Installations Command Enlisted Marine of the Year award on March 26 in Washington, D.C. The recognition reflects sustained performance, leadership and a commitment to developing others throughout his career.

As the air station operations chief, Hinton is responsible for coordinating aviation operations behind the scenes by managing systems, communication and personnel to ensure safe and effective use of the airspace.

“Master Sgt. Hinton is the epitome of the professionalism and leadership we rely on across this installation,” said Col. Christine Houser, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton. “His ability to develop Marines of all ranks while ensuring the safe and effective execution of aviation operations reflects the standard of excellence we expect from our senior enlisted leaders.”

Originally an aviation operations specialist, Hinton has spent the majority of his career serving as an operations chief within operational units before transitioning to the installation level in 2024. That move required him to learn an entirely new side of aviation operations, expanding his understanding of how airfields support the broader Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

“When you come into something new, you start dependent,” Hinton said. “You learn from others, build your skills, and eventually you can perform and teach it back. But you can’t stay there, you’ve got to start the cycle over again.”

That cycle of continuous development has become central to Hinton’s leadership philosophy.

He emphasizes growth at every level, encouraging Marines to build confidence, refine their skills and ultimately pass that knowledge on to others. Rather than remaining at a point of peak performance, Hinton actively seeks new challenges, reinforcing the idea that development never stops.

“I just try to leave things better than I found them,” Hinton said.

That mindset was further shaped during recruiting duty from 2019 to 2022, where Hinton served as both a recruiter and station commander. Entering an unfamiliar environment, he initially approached the role with a focus on production but quickly shifted perspective.

“It’s not about being the best salesman,” Hinton said. “It’s about being the best counselor.”

By focusing on mentorship and understanding each individual’s motivations, Hinton built trust and fostered success within his team. That experience reinforced his belief that leadership is rooted in listening, accountability and genuine engagement.

Hinton continues to apply those principles in his current role, working closely with noncommissioned officers to identify gaps, improve processes and strengthen unit effectiveness.

“There are always [going to be] problems,” Hinton said. “You can complain about them, ignore them, or solve them. It’s got to be you — you’ve got to try to solve it.”

Beyond his responsibilities in uniform, Hinton’s commitment to service extends into his community.

Hinton co-founded a scholarship foundation designed to support students from his hometown, providing opportunities for education and personal growth. For Hinton, the initiative is tied to a larger sense of purpose, it’s a tribute to those who invested in him and ensuring others have access to similar opportunities.

“It’s about honoring where you come from,” he said.

That focus on legacy influences both his personal and professional life. Hinton often reflects on the mentors, family members and leaders who shaped his path, using those experiences to guide how he develops Marines today.

With nearly two decades of service, Hinton remains focused on continued growth and impact. He has expressed interest in programs such as the Marine Corps Congressional Fellowship, seeking opportunities to expand his ability to serve while preparing for the future.

“I want to be in a position where I can help,” he said.

Grounded in his upbringing and family values, Hinton leads with a balance of discipline and empathy, understanding that mission success is directly tied to the development of people.

As Hinton prepares to receive the Marine Corps Installations Command Enlisted Marine of the Year award, his focus remains on the same principles that have guided his career: service, growth and legacy.

“It’s about giving your all in everything you do,” he said.

Hinton’s personal mantras, “spread peace, love and positivity,” “know that you are enough,” and “elevators elevate,” serve as daily reminders to continue improving while lifting others along the way.

For Hinton, the recognition represents not only individual performance, but the collective effort of those who shaped his journey and the Marines he continues to lead.