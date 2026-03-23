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    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony [Image 10 of 21]

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    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Five Caroline E. Surprenant, the command chief warrant officer assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participates in a Change of Charter ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. During the ceremony, Surprenant handed her responsibilities over to the incoming command chief warrant officer, Chief Warrant Officer Five Robert W. Balch, after which Surprenant was awarded her retirement certificate and award. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 21:59
    Photo ID: 9586519
    VIRIN: 260326-A-EM105-4365
    Resolution: 5138x3425
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony [Image 21 of 21], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony
    94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony

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