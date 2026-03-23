94th AAMDC holds Change of Charter Ceremony

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Five Caroline E. Surprenant, the command chief warrant officer assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participates in a Change of Charter ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. During the ceremony, Surprenant handed her responsibilities over to the incoming command chief warrant officer, Chief Warrant Officer Five Robert W. Balch, after which Surprenant was awarded her retirement certificate and award. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)