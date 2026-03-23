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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition Portraits [Image 8 of 8]

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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition Portraits

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Daryl Averill 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Spc. Valeria Martinez, representing United States Army Garrison (USAG) Italy, poses for a portrait after completing the land navigation portion during the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, March 25, 2026. The IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition tests Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness and resilience through a series of events designed to enhance expertise, training, professionalism and esprit de corps. The top Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer will advance to represent Installation Management Command at the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:50
    Photo ID: 9585417
    VIRIN: 260325-A-JE663-1019
    Resolution: 5368x8048
    Size: 13.86 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition Portraits
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition Portraits

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