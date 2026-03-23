IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition Portraits

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Spc. Valeria Martinez, representing United States Army Garrison (USAG) Italy, poses for a portrait after completing the land navigation portion during the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, March 25, 2026. The IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition tests Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness and resilience through a series of events designed to enhance expertise, training, professionalism and esprit de corps. The top Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer will advance to represent Installation Management Command at the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)