PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Armament Graduate School Provost, Michael Dascanio, gives a presentation on educational progression at the Research Faire at Picatinny Arsenal on Dec. 5.
U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9585204
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x843
|Size:
|306.28 KB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students Seek Inspiration, Motivation and Connections At AGS Research Faire, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Students Seek Inspiration, Motivation and Connections At AGS Research Faire
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