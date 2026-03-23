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    Students Seek Inspiration, Motivation and Connections At AGS Research Faire

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    Students Seek Inspiration, Motivation and Connections At AGS Research Faire

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Armament Graduate School Provost, Michael Dascanio, gives a presentation on educational progression at the Research Faire at Picatinny Arsenal on Dec. 5.

    U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9585204
    VIRIN: 260326-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 1430x843
    Size: 306.28 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Students Seek Inspiration, Motivation and Connections At AGS Research Faire, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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