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    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, right, shakes hands with Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) on the ship’s bridge wing during a ship visit as a part of Exercise Kakadu 2026, in Sydney, March 23, 2026. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 23:28
    Photo ID: 9584320
    VIRIN: 260323-N-ER894-2105
    Resolution: 4514x3009
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026
    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin visits USS Fitzgerald during Exercise Kakadu 2026

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