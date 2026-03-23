USS Fitzgerald leadership attends Exercise Kakadu 2026 briefs

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U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Francisco Delgado, center right, command master chief of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), and Fitzgerald leadership attend a welcome brief in preparation for Exercise Kakadu 2026, in Sydney, March 23, 2026. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)