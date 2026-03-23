Chief of Naval Operations Visits USS Fitzgerald During Exercise Kakadu 2026

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, right, shakes hands with Navy Counselor 1st Class Andrew Shipman, from South Carolina, in the pilot house of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a ship visit as part of Exercise Kakadu 2026, in Sydney, March 22, 2026. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)