Lana Hammonds joined the U.S. Army as a food service specialist in May of 1990. Eleven years in uniform opened doors she never expected, and today, she holds doors open for other Veterans. Hammonds serves as an advanced medical support assistant with home-based primary care at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:14
|Photo ID:
|9583041
|VIRIN:
|260306-O-GE033-1001
|Resolution:
|1501x2048
|Size:
|763.67 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, My Mantra: “Give it a try”, by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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