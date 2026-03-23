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    My Mantra: “Give it a try”

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    My Mantra: “Give it a try”

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Lana Hammonds joined the U.S. Army as a food service specialist in May of 1990. Eleven years in uniform opened doors she never expected, and today, she holds doors open for other Veterans. Hammonds serves as an advanced medical support assistant with home-based primary care at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9583041
    VIRIN: 260306-O-GE033-1001
    Resolution: 1501x2048
    Size: 763.67 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, My Mantra: “Give it a try”, by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Veteran
    Female Veteran
    Veteran Health Administration

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