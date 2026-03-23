Naval Criminal Investigative Service Division Chief David Vaughan shakes hands with LL Cool J on the set of CBS' NCIS.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9582979
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-N0148-1007
|Resolution:
|961x1281
|Size:
|287.41 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?
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