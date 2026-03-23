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    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS? [Image 7 of 7]

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    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service Division Chief David Vaughan shakes hands with LL Cool J on the set of CBS' NCIS.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 11:39
    Photo ID: 9582979
    VIRIN: 260324-N-N0148-1007
    Resolution: 961x1281
    Size: 287.41 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS? [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?
    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?
    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?
    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?
    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?
    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?
    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?

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    Is TV’s ‘NCIS’ Like the Real NCIS?

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    RealNCIS
    RealityVsTV
    NotTheTelevisionShow

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