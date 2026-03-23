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    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Youngest Heroes with Free Military Brat Patch

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    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Youngest Heroes with Free Military Brat Patch

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Teonja Tatum 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Beginning April 1, eligible Exchange shoppers can visit their local PX/BX to claim up to five free, collectible iron-on military brat patches at registers while supplies last.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:44
    Photo ID: 9582797
    VIRIN: 260325-D-D0482-1112
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 635.6 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Youngest Heroes with Free Military Brat Patch, by Teonja Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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