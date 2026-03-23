Beginning April 1, eligible Exchange shoppers can visit their local PX/BX to claim up to five free, collectible iron-on military brat patches at registers while supplies last.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:44
|Photo ID:
|9582797
|VIRIN:
|260325-D-D0482-1112
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|635.6 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Youngest Heroes with Free Military Brat Patch, by Teonja Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Youngest Heroes with Free Military Brat Patch
No keywords found.