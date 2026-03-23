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    Keep Sigonella Beautiful base clean up

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    Keep Sigonella Beautiful base clean up

    SICILY, ITALY

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    U.S. Navy Sailors take a group picture during “Keep Sigonella Beautiful” base beautification at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, March 24, 2026. “Keep Sigonella Beautiful” keeps the base mission-ready and environmentally sound. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 05:36
    Photo ID: 9582362
    VIRIN: 260324-N-SH698-1011
    Resolution: 6841x5473
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: SICILY, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keep Sigonella Beautiful base clean up, by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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