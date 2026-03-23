Keep Sigonella Beautiful base clean up

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U.S. Navy Sailors take a group picture during “Keep Sigonella Beautiful” base beautification at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, March 24, 2026. “Keep Sigonella Beautiful” keeps the base mission-ready and environmentally sound. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)