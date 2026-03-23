United Nations Command Hosts March Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul

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The Ambassador Roundtable (ART) chaired by the UNC Deputy Commander Australian Army Lieutenant General Scott Winter took place on March 25 in Seoul. There were twenty ambassadors and representatives from the UNC Member States and Neutral Nations Supervisory Committee (NNSC) who received an update on UNC activities, including post event readout on the Freedom Shield 2026 exercise.