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    United Nations Command Hosts March Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul [Image 4 of 4]

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    United Nations Command Hosts March Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Luke Kern Choi 

    United Nations Command

    The Ambassador Roundtable (ART) chaired by the UNC Deputy Commander Australian Army Lieutenant General Scott Winter took place on March 25 in Seoul. There were twenty ambassadors and representatives from the UNC Member States and Neutral Nations Supervisory Committee (NNSC) who received an update on UNC activities, including post event readout on the Freedom Shield 2026 exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9582338
    VIRIN: 260324-O-BI411-9684
    Resolution: 5528x3685
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, United Nations Command Hosts March Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul [Image 4 of 4], by Luke Kern Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    United Nations Command Hosts March Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul
    United Nations Command Hosts March Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul
    United Nations Command Hosts March Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul

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