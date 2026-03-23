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    Autonomous Kitchen Prepares Meals Inside Market 19 at Camp Walker [Image 2 of 2]

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    Autonomous Kitchen Prepares Meals Inside Market 19 at Camp Walker

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The autonomous kitchen prepares meals inside Market 19 at Camp Walker, Republic of Korea. The system uses automation with Soldier oversight to deliver hot meals in support of daily operations and readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 02:08
    Photo ID: 9582307
    VIRIN: 260325-A-TI445-8892
    Resolution: 3771x2121
    Size: 700.92 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Autonomous Kitchen Prepares Meals Inside Market 19 at Camp Walker [Image 2 of 2], by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Autonomous Kitchen Prepares Meals Inside Market 19 at Camp Walker
    Autonomous Kitchen Prepares Meals Inside Market 19 at Camp Walker

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