The autonomous kitchen prepares meals inside Market 19 at Camp Walker, Republic of Korea. The system uses automation with Soldier oversight to deliver hot meals in support of daily operations and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9582307
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-TI445-8892
|Resolution:
|3771x2121
|Size:
|700.92 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Autonomous Kitchen Prepares Meals Inside Market 19 at Camp Walker [Image 2 of 2], by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.