Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.

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Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.



Maj. Gen. Osberg personally commended their exceptional dedication and flawless support, which proved critical to mission success during recent exercises.



His visit to the 498th CSSB wasn't just about presenting medals; it was about connecting with Soldiers, boosting morale, and providing invaluable guidance for the battalion's future.

(U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)