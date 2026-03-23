(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24. [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.

    GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.

    Maj. Gen. Osberg personally commended their exceptional dedication and flawless support, which proved critical to mission success during recent exercises.

    His visit to the 498th CSSB wasn't just about presenting medals; it was about connecting with Soldiers, boosting morale, and providing invaluable guidance for the battalion's future.
    (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 02:08
    Photo ID: 9582289
    VIRIN: 260324-A-SH184-1002
    Resolution: 5181x3670
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24. [Image 6 of 6], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.
    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.
    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.
    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.
    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.
    Capt. Donbosco A. Hein and Sgt. Eugene P. Arbis of the 498th CSSB received the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from Maj. Gen. Justin W. Osberg, deputy combined rear area coordinator, United States Forces Korea (USFK) on Mar. 24.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery