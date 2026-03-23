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    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2026

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Reyfield Betz 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army officer candidates with the National Guard file on the flight line for static load training during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 21, 2026. OCS Phase III, hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, tests officer candidates’ leadership competencies and tactical decision‑making skills before they commission as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Reyfield Betz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9581991
    VIRIN: 260321-A-XB518-3351
    Resolution: 5219x3479
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Reyfield Betz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard
    Officer Candidate
    OCS Phase III
    Army National Guard

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