U.S. Army officer candidates with the National Guard file on the flight line for static load training during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 21, 2026. OCS Phase III, hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, tests officer candidates’ leadership competencies and tactical decision‑making skills before they commission as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Reyfield Betz)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9581991
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-XB518-3351
|Resolution:
|5219x3479
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Reyfield Betz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.