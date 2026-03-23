Connecting with the next generation through Career Day

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Members of the Navy and Marine elements of SOUTHCOM had the opportunity to spend Career Day with some amazing students at Melrose Elementary (Miami-Dade County) discussing service, leadership, and the incredible opportunities the military offers. The students' insightful questions about military roles and how to start their own journey were the highlight of the day.



USAG Miami School Liaison Officer, Garth Gourley, attended as well. His work with county schools has helped increase support of local military children through the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation program.