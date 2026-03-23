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    Connecting with the next generation through Career Day [Image 2 of 2]

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    Connecting with the next generation through Career Day

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    Members of the Navy and Marine elements of SOUTHCOM had the opportunity to spend Career Day with some amazing students at Melrose Elementary (Miami-Dade County) discussing service, leadership, and the incredible opportunities the military offers. The students' insightful questions about military roles and how to start their own journey were the highlight of the day.

    USAG Miami School Liaison Officer, Garth Gourley, attended as well. His work with county schools has helped increase support of local military children through the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9581513
    VIRIN: 260319-D-SY612-9020
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 592.07 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connecting with the next generation through Career Day [Image 2 of 2], by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Connecting with the next generation through Career Day
    Connecting with the next generation through Career Day

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