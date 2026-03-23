U.S. Army Soldiers train with the British Army 2nd Royal Anglians

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U.S. Army Spc. Cooper Mayhall, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, moves to cover during a joint training exercise with the British Army, 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 17, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank, and employ modern tactics and equipment to innovate battlefield operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)