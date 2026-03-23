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    U.S. Army Soldiers train with the British Army 2nd Royal Anglians [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Army Soldiers train with the British Army 2nd Royal Anglians

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Cooper Mayhall, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, moves to cover during a joint training exercise with the British Army, 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 17, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank, and employ modern tactics and equipment to innovate battlefield operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 04:55
    Photo ID: 9580729
    VIRIN: 260317-A-LX804-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers train with the British Army 2nd Royal Anglians [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Soldiers train with the British Army 2nd Royal Anglians
    U.S. Army Soldiers train with the British Army 2nd Royal Anglians
    U.S. Army Soldiers train with the British Army 2nd Royal Anglians

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