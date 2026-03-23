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    Travis Hosts 2026 State of the Base [Image 1 of 2]

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    Travis Hosts 2026 State of the Base

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The 60th Air Mobility Wing hosts the 2026 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60 AMW to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9580304
    VIRIN: 260320-F-RX511-4000
    Resolution: 3832x2555
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis Hosts 2026 State of the Base [Image 2 of 2], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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