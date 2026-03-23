Travis hosts 2026 State of the Base

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, who are being highlighted during the event, attend the 2026 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60 AMW to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)