U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Communications Squadron prepare audio equipment at the 2026 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60th Air Mobility Wing to highlight the past year, inform and educate local and state leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9580197
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-ZL248-1075
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis hosts 2026 State of the Base [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.