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Students from the Joint Logistics and Security Assistance Course (JLSAC) visited Marine Corps Logistics Command aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany for a command overview and facility tours, March 23–24, 2026. The course, hosted by the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, prepares military and civilian professionals to operate in joint and multinational logistics environments.



During the visit, students toured Marine Force Storage Command and Marine Depot Maintenance Command to gain insight into Marine Corps operational logistics, including storage, distribution, and depot-level maintenance capabilities that support the Fleet Marine Force. The class also received briefs from the Weapons Systems Management Center and the enterprise Distribution Division, providing additional perspective on lifecycle sustainment and global distribution operations across the logistics enterprise.



Participants included military professionals from Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Honduras, strengthening regional partnerships and shared understanding of logistics operations across the Western Hemisphere.



(U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Jonathan Wright and Hydea Collins)