NMCB 133 Builds a Storage Facility

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260323-N-PI330-1006 GULFPORT, Mississippi (March 23, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct training on the use of PERI forms on a storage facility project on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, March 23, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)