Master Chief Information Systems Technicians Jeremy A. Morris greets Dr. Gay Jane Perez, director general of the Philippine Space Agency, before a big top reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as part of a scheduled port visit to Manila, Philippines, March 18, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 02:44
|Photo ID:
|9578599
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-FA353-1015
|Resolution:
|4574x3049
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.