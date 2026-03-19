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    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines [Image 1 of 5]

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    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Master Chief Information Systems Technicians Jeremy A. Morris greets Dr. Gay Jane Perez, director general of the Philippine Space Agency, before a big top reception aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as part of a scheduled port visit to Manila, Philippines, March 18, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 02:44
    Photo ID: 9578599
    VIRIN: 260318-N-FA353-1015
    Resolution: 4574x3049
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines
    U.S. 7th Fleet, Blue Ridge Team Host Big Top Reception in Manila, Philippines

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