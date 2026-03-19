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    U.S. Marines enhance battlefield medical readiness [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. Marines enhance battlefield medical readiness

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Phaen, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, applies a tourniquet during unit level training at Gwangju Air Base, Gwangju, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Marines with MAG-12 traveled to South Korea for unit level training and joint-level training to increase combat readiness and proficiency while operating on the Korean peninsula. Phaen is a native of Cambodia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9578379
    VIRIN: 260314-M-RY694-1307
    Resolution: 5616x3746
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Marines enhance battlefield medical readiness
    U.S. Marines enhance battlefield medical readiness

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    Overseas
    MAG12
    Lethality
    INDOPACOM
    Safety
    Preparation

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