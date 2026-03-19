U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Phaen, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, applies a tourniquet during unit level training at Gwangju Air Base, Gwangju, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Marines with MAG-12 traveled to South Korea for unit level training and joint-level training to increase combat readiness and proficiency while operating on the Korean peninsula. Phaen is a native of Cambodia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 21:47
|Photo ID:
|9578379
|VIRIN:
|260314-M-RY694-1307
|Resolution:
|5616x3746
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines enhance battlefield medical readiness [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.