U.S. Marines enhance battlefield medical readiness

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aiden Phaen, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, applies a tourniquet during unit level training at Gwangju Air Base, Gwangju, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Marines with MAG-12 traveled to South Korea for unit level training and joint-level training to increase combat readiness and proficiency while operating on the Korean peninsula. Phaen is a native of Cambodia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)