Seminarians in Cohort 3 of the Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar pose for a group photo in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2026. The photo was taken during the cohort's two-day kickoff event, which focused on cyber policy, strategic leadership and the role of cyberspace operations in preparing the Army for the future fight. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 17:14
|Photo ID:
|9578220
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-FU390-1086
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|381.75 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness
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