Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar examines cyber policy, talent and future force readiness

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor | Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal, far right, and Principal Cyber Advisor Brandon Pugh, far left, pose for a photo with seminarians in Cohort 3 of the Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2026. The engagement kicked off the yearlong seminar, which is designed to develop emerging cyber leaders from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Baylor) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Earlier this winter, participants in Cohort 3 of the Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar, or SCSS, convened in Washington, D.C., for a two-day kickoff focused on cyber policy, strategic leadership and the role of cyberspace operations in preparing the Army for the future fight.

The yearlong seminar, led by the Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor in partnership with U.S. Army Cyber Command, is designed to develop emerging cyber leaders across the Total Army and Department of the Army civilian workforce. Through senior leader engagements, research and cross-sector dialogue, the program encourages participants to examine how the Army organizes, equips and employs cyber capabilities at scale.

"This seminar provides a crucial forum for our emerging leaders to engage directly with the complex challenges facing the Army and Joint Force in cyberspace," said Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the Secretary of the Army. "By examining issues from talent management to artificial intelligence, we are preparing them to lead the integration and employment of cyber capabilities across the force."

Establishing strategic context

The seminar opened with cohort introductions and an initial engagement at the Pentagon with the under secretary of the Army and the Army’s principal cyber advisor. Participants received an overview of the seminar’s objectives and the scope of the principal cyber advisor’s responsibilities across the Army cyber enterprise.

Discussions highlighted the breadth of issues in the principal cyber advisor’s portfolio, including oversight of the Army cyber budget, force development and readiness, acquisition of cyber capabilities, cybersecurity and supply chain risk management and integration of cyber and information advantage policies.

A consistent theme emerged early: much of the work at the strategic level is focused on reducing friction and enabling speed, allowing tactical units to operate with greater capability and advantage.

"The first cyber strategic seminar engagement was intellectually challenging but very grounded, offering real insight into how senior leaders are thinking about offensive cyber and modernization," said Jennifer Burnett, a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, information technology specialist and cohort member.

Workforce development and operational readiness

Over a working lunch, cohort members continued discussions with Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank, commanding general of Army Cyber Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse, senior enlisted advisor at Army Cyber Command, examining challenges related to cyber talent management, workforce coding and deliberate upskilling across the force.

Attention was given to the effective integration of Reserve and National Guard cyber professionals, whose civilian expertise often aligns with operational requirements.

The afternoon shifted toward execution and collaboration. Participants conducted interviews with Army Public Affairs, engaged with alumni from previous cohorts to exchange lessons learned and began shaping individual research topics. Each seminarian will produce a research paper aligned with the principal cyber advisor's priority areas, developed in partnership with the Army Cyber Institute.

Engaging policymakers on Capitol Hill

On the second day, the cohort traveled to Capitol Hill for a series of engagements focused on cyber policy, legislative oversight and the future of the force. Discussions with members of Congress and professional staff explored how cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies intersect with national defense priorities.

Conversations reinforced the idea that cyber operations not only integrate but are important to enable other effects and freedom of action across land, maritime, air and space domains.

Artificial intelligence featured prominently throughout the day. Rather than framing AI as a distant capability, discussions emphasized its present-day relevance, the importance of responsible data access and the need for leaders to understand both the advantages and risks associated with advanced tools.

Engagements with congressional staff also provided insight into the legislative process, including how policy proposals are drafted, refined and assessed over time.

"Our leaders in Congress are keenly aware that technologies like AI and quantum are revolutionizing cyber operations," noted Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joshua Wellman, a senior capabilities developer with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber). "They stressed that now, more than ever, responsible access to quality data is paramount."

Looking ahead

The kickoff concluded with cohort reflections and preparation for the next phase of the seminar. Participants will now refine research topics, engage with academic and operational partners and continue a yearlong series of engagements focused on strengthening the Army’s cyber posture.

As the Army continues its transformation, the Secretary of the Army’s Cyber Strategic Seminar provides a forum for emerging leaders to step back from day-to-day problem sets, examine complex challenges at the strategic level and contribute informed perspectives on how cyberspace operations enable readiness, resilience and advantage across the force.

(U.S. Army story author(s): Maj. Brian Godwin and 1st Sgt. Jason Lott)