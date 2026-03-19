U.S. Army 1Lt. Sandi Singh, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, gets her spurs placed on by Maj. Zachary Miller during a ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Silver spurs represent a scout’s induction into the Order of the Spur, reflecting their physical endurance and their proficiency in a variety of cavalry tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9578131
|VIRIN:
|220326-Z-PV485-1174
|Resolution:
|4123x5223
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.