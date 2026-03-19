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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs [Image 5 of 5]

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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs

    LITHUANIA

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1Lt. Sandi Singh, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, gets her spurs placed on by Maj. Zachary Miller during a ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Silver spurs represent a scout’s induction into the Order of the Spur, reflecting their physical endurance and their proficiency in a variety of cavalry tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9578131
    VIRIN: 220326-Z-PV485-1174
    Resolution: 4123x5223
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs
    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs
    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs
    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs
    1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs

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    Spur Ride
    100th MPAD
    Stronger Together
    Victory Corps
    EFDL
    1-12Cav

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