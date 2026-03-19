1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, complete a Spur Ride earning their silver spurs

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U.S. Army 1Lt. Sandi Singh, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, gets her spurs placed on by Maj. Zachary Miller during a ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, March 22, 2026. Silver spurs represent a scout’s induction into the Order of the Spur, reflecting their physical endurance and their proficiency in a variety of cavalry tasks and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)