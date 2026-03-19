Date Taken: 03.14.2026 Date Posted: 03.22.2026 11:31 Photo ID: 9577879 VIRIN: 260315-N-KX429-5001 Resolution: 324x274 Size: 583.03 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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This work, USS Tripoli VIPER Team LOGO [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.