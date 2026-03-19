A Visual Information Personnel (VIPER) team LOGO for America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 15, 2026. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9577879
|VIRIN:
|260315-N-KX429-5001
|Resolution:
|324x274
|Size:
|583.03 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli VIPER Team LOGO [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.