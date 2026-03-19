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    USS Tripoli VIPER Team LOGO [Image 1 of 2]

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    USS Tripoli VIPER Team LOGO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    A Visual Information Personnel (VIPER) team LOGO for America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 15, 2026. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9577879
    VIRIN: 260315-N-KX429-5001
    Resolution: 324x274
    Size: 583.03 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Tripoli VIPER Team LOGO [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Tripoli VIPER Team LOGO
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