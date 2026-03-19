2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition Obstacle Course

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Spc. Caleb Green with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Fires Brigade, 138th Operational Fires Command finishes the obstacle course and cools off with water at the Kentucky Best Warrior Competition, held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, Greenville, Ky., March 30, 2026. This competition demonstrates the adaptability, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Georgia Napier)