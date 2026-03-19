(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition Obstacle Course

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition Obstacle Course

    GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Caleb Green with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Fires Brigade, 138th Operational Fires Command finishes the obstacle course and cools off with water at the Kentucky Best Warrior Competition, held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, Greenville, Ky., March 30, 2026. This competition demonstrates the adaptability, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Georgia Napier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 11:20
    Photo ID: 9577878
    VIRIN: 260321-A-QH451-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 259.21 KB
    Location: GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition Obstacle Course, by SGT Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KYNG
    Best Warrior Competition
    Kentucky National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery