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    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 8]

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    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colten Bradley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, awards Cpl. Roldan RodriguezPena, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 5, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colten Bradley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9577708
    VIRIN: 260305-N-HM603-2252
    Resolution: 3914x2609
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Colten Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Visits USS Tripoli

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    AMPHIB
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy
    7th Fleet

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