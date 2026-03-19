A U.S. Marine, assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M27 rifle on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 20, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9577178
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-RT401-1014
|Resolution:
|2212x1475
|Size:
|658.82 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MEU Conducts Gun Shoot on Flight Deck of USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.