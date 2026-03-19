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    U.S. Marines Assigned to USS Tripoli Transport Ordinance [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Marines Assigned to USS Tripoli Transport Ordinance

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    U.S. Marines, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), transport ordinance on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 20, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9577176
    VIRIN: 260319-N-RT401-1196
    Resolution: 2576x1717
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines Assigned to USS Tripoli Transport Ordinance [Image 3 of 3], by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Assigned to USS Tripoli Transport Ordinance
    U.S. Marines Assigned to USS Tripoli Transport Ordinance
    U.S. Marines Assigned to USS Tripoli Transport Ordinance

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    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy
    7th Fleet

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